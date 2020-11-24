Iowans Hit Hard

Published by admin on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 7:30am
Impacts from COVID-19 lockdowns are taking a massive toll on counties across Iowa.
During the annual stakeholder meeting for County Social Services, officials got a look at the impact of COVID-19 on the provision of mental health and disability services across northern Iowa.
The picture is one fraught with challenges, from students kept out of school to rising suicide rates to a dramatic climb in the number of people served.
Chief Operating Office Karen Dowell said CSS saw a big increase in the number of people served.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!