Iowans Hit Hard

Impacts from COVID-19 lockdowns are taking a massive toll on counties across Iowa.

During the annual stakeholder meeting for County Social Services, officials got a look at the impact of COVID-19 on the provision of mental health and disability services across northern Iowa.

The picture is one fraught with challenges, from students kept out of school to rising suicide rates to a dramatic climb in the number of people served.

Chief Operating Office Karen Dowell said CSS saw a big increase in the number of people served.