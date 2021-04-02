Keeping Memories Alive

Published by admin on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 4:30am
Ralph Steinlage remembers pick-up games of baseball.
Playing baseball at the St. Lucas ball diamond is among memories the area man has of the community.
Steinlage described himself growing up as “just a farm kid that loved to play baseball.”
With boys from his own family as well as from other families nearby, the youngsters were able to front “quite a baseball team.”
That is among the memories Steinlage has of St. Lucas.
School in the tiny community also looms among his memories.
