Keeping Memories Alive

Keeping Memories Alive

Published by admin on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 4:30am

Ralph Steinlage remembers pick-up games of baseball.

Playing baseball at the St. Lucas ball diamond is among memories the area man has of the community.

Steinlage described himself growing up as “just a farm kid that loved to play baseball.”

With boys from his own family as well as from other families nearby, the youngsters were able to front “quite a baseball team.”

That is among the memories Steinlage has of St. Lucas.

School in the tiny community also looms among his memories.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.