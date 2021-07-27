Kime Crowned 2021 Fayette Fair Queen

Published by admin on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 7:30am

The 168th Fayette County Fair got underway with opening night dominated by the crowning of a new Queen.

Waucoma’s Makayla Kime took the honor after being escorted by Turkey Valley FFA’s Ryan Franzen.

There were 13 candidates competing in the 37th annual contest.

The heavy pool of candidates was swollen as some communities had two representatives with candidates from both 2020 and 2021.

While the Fayette County Fair did take place in 2020, considerable disruption was seen with COVID-19, affecting the contest.

