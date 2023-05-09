Lady Trojans Host Action

Published by admin on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 7:30am
Turkey Valley girls saw action at home to get the week started, going 1-1 in the week’s opener.
Up first, the Lady Bulldogs fell 2-0 to the hosting Lady Trojans as Turkey Valley handily bested MFL MarMac 25-17 and 25-16.
Against New Hampton, the Lady Trojans went 0-2 against the formidable Lady Chickasaws.
New Hampton outpaced Turkey Valley to go 25-11 in both matches.
Planned action Thursday at Decorah was cancelled for the Lady Trojans.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!