Lady Trojans Host Action

Turkey Valley girls saw action at home to get the week started, going 1-1 in the week’s opener.

Up first, the Lady Bulldogs fell 2-0 to the hosting Lady Trojans as Turkey Valley handily bested MFL MarMac 25-17 and 25-16.

Against New Hampton, the Lady Trojans went 0-2 against the formidable Lady Chickasaws.

New Hampton outpaced Turkey Valley to go 25-11 in both matches.

Planned action Thursday at Decorah was cancelled for the Lady Trojans.