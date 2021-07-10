Lady Trojans Overcome MFL MarMac

Turkey Valley’s road trip over to Monona Thursday was a fruitful won for the Lady Trojans as the team walked away with a victory.

It was the second straight win for Turkey Valley as the team’s momentum continued.

“Well we kept the fire burning from Tuesday night and took [three] from [the Lady Bulldogs],” said Coach Tammy Vrzak. “Josie did a great job again mixing up the sets. Adriana Tiedt had a great night hitting along with Kourtney Schmidt and Olivia Drilling.”