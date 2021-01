The sole outing for Turkey Valley girls over break resulted in a 51-22 victory.

Hosting Riceville, the Lady Trojans took an early lead, 12-6.

By the half, Turkey Valley was sitting comfortably at 27-12.

Outscoring the Lady Wildcats 21-4 in the third quarter, the Lady Trojans increased the lead to 49-16 going into the final quarter of play.