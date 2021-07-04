Lady Warrior Golf Boasts Promising Newcomers

After the Lady Warriors placed third in the Upper Iowa Conference in 2019, the team returns Senior Sydney Becker, who took All Conference as well as Junior Ruthie Frana and Freshmen Katrina Hageman and Brooke Steffens.

“We have a strong leader in Sydney Becker,” said Coach Glenna Munuswamy. “Show showed promising scores in her sophomore year. Our younger players are eager to learn and have been developing quickly. Our goal has to be to just continue to get stronger as the season progresses.”