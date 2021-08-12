Lady Warrior Wrestling Sees Busy Week

Published by admin on Wed, 12/08/2021 - 5:30am
Something big is happening with girls wrestling.
Just ask Annica Hansen and Ava Bahr.
As fans arrived for the first of the season’s all-girls wrestling events at Decorah, the two were clad in t-shirts with a straightforward message, calling for the sanctioning of girls wrestling.
Spectators were snapping up the shirts, a call for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to officially give de jure recognition to what is quickly becoming a de facto reality – the explosive growth of girls wrestling.
