Lady Warrior Wrestling Sees Busy Week

Something big is happening with girls wrestling.

Just ask Annica Hansen and Ava Bahr.

As fans arrived for the first of the season’s all-girls wrestling events at Decorah, the two were clad in t-shirts with a straightforward message, calling for the sanctioning of girls wrestling.

Spectators were snapping up the shirts, a call for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to officially give de jure recognition to what is quickly becoming a de facto reality – the explosive growth of girls wrestling.