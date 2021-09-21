Lady Warriors Crush Competition

South Winneshiek girls grabbed first place as a team and second place for an individual while the boys had a runner take first place as an individual as the Warriors went to Elkader for the Central Invitational.

The Warriors’ Isaiah Kruckman placed first Thursday in 17:35.2 as teammate Omar Flores grabbed sixth in 18:52.7 to also crack the top 10.

Ethan Maldonado managed 14th in 19:25.8 while Hunter Wagner had 27th in 20:57.5 and Kyle Hageman was 28th in 20:58.6.