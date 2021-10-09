Lady Warriors Dominate Charles City Meet

Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek was the top individual finisher as she claimed first place in the girls’ junior and senior category at Charles City’s Trent Smith Invitational Thursday.

Right behind, South Winneshiek’s Billie Wagner had second place as she helped to power her team to first place in the girls’ junior and senior race with 42 points, bumping the host Charles City with 48 points.

The cross country season got going in earnest as both South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley runners saw action.

Blazek set a pace of 19:12.5 while Wagner had 19:39.6.