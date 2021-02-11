Lady Warriors Make History

A triumphant South Winneshiek girls team found a way to top a first-place finish at the State Qualifying Meet with an unprecedented first-place finish at State Saturday to make school history.

With word spreading about the win, SW athletes arriving home late Saturday were met by fans.

Billie Wagner led her team and landed individual honors as did the boys’ Isaiah Kruckman while Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek lowered her personal best time by 15 seconds to take second place.