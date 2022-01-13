Lady Warriors See Action

Published by admin on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 4:30am

A trip up to Osage got the week going for South Winneshiek girls before it was Central’s turn to host a girls tournament Friday.

Up at Osage, Kayden Meyer grabbed second place with 14 points as she won by fall at 3:19 over Baylie Beers (Humboldt) and then by fall at 3:01 over Autumn Stonecypher (West Fork) before being defeated by fall at 5:51 by Jacy Kriener (Osage).

Riley Meyer took third with nine points as she lost by fall at :42 to Meridian Snitker (Waukon) and then by fall at 2:00 to Sydney Muller (Osage) before winning by fall at 4:37 over Claire Weydert (Humboldt).

