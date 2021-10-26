Lake Meyer Hosts Spooky Fun

Published by admin on Tue, 10/26/2021 - 7:30am
Residents got an early taste of Halloween Saturday as trick-or-treaters headed to Lake Meyer.
Campers at the Winneshiek County Conservation facility took over the role of homeowners with candy distribution for the event.
Setting the mood, Burma Shave-style signs were set up with Halloween jokes and various displays set the mood.
A skeleton looking ready to paddle a canoe, a dump truck with a load of sand and legs poking out and a mannequin appearing to be using a wood chipper to smash pumpkin heads were among the decorations.
