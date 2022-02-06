Land Rent Spike Impacting Farmers

Published by admin on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 4:30am
Amid rising prices for fuel and fertilizer and with late planting a complication, farmers have a new area of concern as inflation pushes the cost of land rents even higher.
Following on the heels of near-record land prices, the cost of renting farmland is also up precipitously.
A survey by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has rents up an average of 10.3 percent just this year.
That presents a hit for farmers, though for now a majority of farmers should be able to break even.
