Land Rent Spike Impacting Farmers

Amid rising prices for fuel and fertilizer and with late planting a complication, farmers have a new area of concern as inflation pushes the cost of land rents even higher.

Following on the heels of near-record land prices, the cost of renting farmland is also up precipitously.

A survey by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has rents up an average of 10.3 percent just this year.

That presents a hit for farmers, though for now a majority of farmers should be able to break even.