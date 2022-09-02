Large Group Speech Sees High Marks

For Large Group Speech members at both South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley, State competition came Saturday with Decorah High School hosting.

South Winneshiek saw one area earn top rating for the day as Autumn Schmitt and Holly Schmitt capture a Division I rating in Short Film.

Following District competition two weeks ago at Waterloo, South Winneshiek had advanced two Group Improv teams, Ensemble Acting and Short Film up to State while Turkey Valley had advanced Readers’ Theatre to Decorah.

Ratings:

SW: