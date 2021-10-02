Let It Snow?

Old Man Winter has been making up for lost time with the region looking at a chance of record-breaking snowfall for the year.

Depending on where you are at in Iowa, snowfall for the season is likely over 30 inches, with Des Moines in particular at 42.6 inches while Waterloo sits at 33.3 inches.

That puts Des Moines tied for its second-highest total ever, behind the 50.2 inches seen in 1885-1886.

Waterloo’s historic best is 40.5 inches, set in 2008-2009.