Light Winter Proving Boon for Snow Budgets

As the area recovered from one bout and hunkered down for more snow, the arrival of winter is keeping crews busy, but it’s still looking to be an easy season so far.

Rural Winneshiek County was near the top of the pack with the post-Christmas snowstorm that held off just long enough to deny the area a White Christmas before socking northeast Iowa with several inches of snow.

With La Crescent, Minnesota’s six inches topping the list, rural Decorah saw 5.2 inches to get close. Calmar was just behind with five inches.