Lynch Family Companies and the Lynch Family Foundation completed their final pork donation of the year on Friday, December 30, by awarding nearly 10,000 pounds of pork to food banks in Northeast Iowa. The final meal contribution brings their total pork donations to 100,000 pounds for 2022, meeting the goal they set last January to help address food insecurity in their communities.

