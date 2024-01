A proposal by the voting majority of the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors to sell a 7+ acre parcel of critical watershed land for private development has hundreds of county residents raising their voices in protest. The land currently serves critical flood protection for residents in Freeport, and should not be sold, they say.

