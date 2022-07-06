Mental Health Levy Will Aid Radio Upgrade

Published by admin on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 7:30am
A mix of funding sources will be used to make a major upgrade of Winneshiek County’s emergency communications a go, and work on the northern edge of Calmar is dependent on whether Mother Nature plays nice.
Unused money from stimulus funds and mental health levy funding are among the revenue sources that will be used to give the county more tower space to increase emergency communications availability.
Moving ahead looks a certainty, but how to pay for it is the key issue.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!