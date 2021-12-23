Merry Christmas!

Published by admin on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 4:30am
Early child and preschool students at South Winneshiek got into the Christmas Spirit with a concert for their families Thursday.
The South Winneshiek elementary and middle school cafeteria took on a festive air as students had a quick chance to wave for their parents and grandparents and then dove into a Christmas medley.
Some musical adjustment was afoot as instead of singing about “We’re Going On A Bear Hunt,” the youngsters saw about looking for Rudolph and his deer friends.
Other Christmas favorites followed for the concert.
