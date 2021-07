Karen Schluter heard 20 years ago that a fix was coming for one of the more prominent roads in the county.

Now, decades later, Middle Calmar Road still has not been fixed.

A resident living along Middle Calmar Road, Schluter has seen the roadway continue to be a problem for years.

During a recent meeting of Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors, Schluter began handing out Band-Aids to members of the board in attendance.