Nashua Hosts Weekend Competition

Turkey Valley claimed the number two squad overall and the second-highest girl as the Trojans and Warriors competed over the weekend in trap shooting.

Led by Lane Arens with a 46, Turkey Valley Red had 214, aided by Brody Hackman, Brady Barta, Jackson Vsetecka and Marcus Kriener for second place overall for the day amid some chilly conditions.

It was a big field of competition at Saturday’s invitational with Lake Mills, Osage, Northwood-Kensett, Charles City, South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley all traveling over to Nashua for the day.