NEIBH Welcomes New Director

A multi-county provider for a variety of services in Winneshiek, Clayton, Allamakee, Fayette and Howard counties has welcomed a new executive director.

Charlie Woodcock has taken over the reins of Northeast Iowa Behavioral Health with an office in space next to Winneshiek Medical Center.

With its five counties and seven service sites, the agency provides substance use treatment and mental health services as well as individual and group sessions for clients.

Woodcock comes at an interesting time as his agency works to navigate through the pandemic.