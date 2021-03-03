NICC Board Ok’s $6 Million Calmar Project

Work will be moving ahead at the Max Clark center on the Calmar campus of Northeast Iowa Community College after board members received bid results for the work Monday morning.

Meeting in special session, the board of trustees okayed spending just over $6 million for the work.

Bids had been due Feb. 25 for the work, part of a body of projects following bond passage for NICC.

Rhonda Seibert said two qualified bids were received, from Cresco Building Service and Larson Construction, Inc. Cresco Building Service.