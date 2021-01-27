NICC Campus Work Could Begin Shortly

Construction could begin in just over a month with work on the Max Clark building at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Calmar campus with work to be finished in one year.

Meanwhile, a senior employee closely involved with the project was asked to not depart with the early retirement incentive offer in order to make for smooth completion of work, particularly as NICC looks to replace its departing president.

The Max Clark work is the third and largest-to-date with passage of NICC’s bond levy, said Rhonda Seibert, associate vice president for operations.