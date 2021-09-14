NICC Celebrates Fall Fest

Published by admin on Tue, 09/14/2021 - 7:30am
Signs of fall’s approach have been visible for a few weeks, but one familiar part of the season returned Thursday as Northeast Iowa Community College hosted its annual NICC Fall Fest.
The celebration brought a variety of offerings, from food to games.
With a freewill donation dinner and shakes by the Moo Mobile, visitors could enjoy the fun with a full belly.
Youngsters could check out a petting zoo area or paint a cutout of a cow in addition to face painting and bubble making while the adults could attempt activities such as the strong man hammer contest.
