NICC Won’t Mandate Vaccine

Published by admin on Wed, 12/30/2020 - 5:30am

Some familiar faces will helm Northeast Iowa Community College, though in the absence of NICC’s president, and the community college’s board was asked to ponder a business certificate as an option for students.

NICC officials also discussed whether to mandate students have a COVID-19 vaccine to be on campus, after a vaccine becomes widely available.

The board of trustees selected leadership during the board’s Dec. 21 meeting.

Ken Reimer, of Elkader, was unanimously selected as board chairman, and Jim Anderson, of Decorah, was chosen as vice chairman.

