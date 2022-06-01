Nursing Shortage Has Hospitals Scrambling

Published by admin on Thu, 01/06/2022 - 4:30am

A hiring shortage is having impacts far and wide across Iowa businesses with nursing joining the number of fields fighting for applicants.

The severity of the shortage has the State of Iowa shelling out over $9 million to land one hundred out-of-state nurses as well as respiratory therapists for temporary gigs at Iowa hospitals, according to a published report from Iowa Capital Dispatch.

A staggering $330 per hour is being shelled out for the privilege of the temporary workers.

