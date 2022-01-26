Polashek’s Locker Service Wins State Grant

An effort begun during lockdown to aid small meat-processing facilities has earned a Protivin business a state award of $50,000.

The award is under the aegis of the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization Fund, an effort to provide financial support for small-scale meat industry businesses.

Meat processing facilities and locker services as well as mobile slaughter units are the intended recipients for the program, which came about after Iowa’s meat industry suffered severe strain during 2020 as the supply chain came close to breaking for Iowa’s farming sector.