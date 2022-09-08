Pole Line Work Wrapping Soon

Published by admin on Tue, 08/09/2022 - 7:30am

Bridge work on Pole Line Road could be completed in October, a key source of government funding has taken a hit and Middle Calmar Road could see change coming.

The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors heard an update Monday morning on the Pole Line Road project.

Deck work should be coming in September with completion on track for October.

“I think so,” said Bjerke.

Meanwhile, a reduction in driving is hitting county budgets.

The engineer said road use funding is down significantly.

