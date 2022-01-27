Precision Books Has Ribbon Cutting

A new business venture has opened in rural Calmar devoted to offering virtual services.

Precision Books, LLC has opened in the Calmar area. The business offers cloud-based business solutions.

“My primary market is small business owners….” said Andra Ondrashek, owner of the business.

She looks to assist business owners who have their main focus, their passion in life, and who might not enjoy the mundane aspects of the business.

“That’s the piece I enjoy the most,” said Ondrashek.