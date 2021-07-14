Public Views New St. Lucas Fire Station

The public got a look at the new St. Lucas fire station Sunday with an open house.

With the rain holding off and the mercury in pleasant territory, it was the perfect day for the event.

The total cost for the project was just over $166,000.

With 5,000 square feet, the facility boasts four garage doors along with two water tanks with over 20,000 gallons of water.

The tanks are filled by well, and with the reserve water, even drought conditions, a concern right now in Iowa, would not stop the department’s ability to respond to a blaze.