RAGBRAI Confirms Waucoma, Lawler

Waucoma residents will see the main route head through the city while Lawler will serve as a meeting town for this year’s RAGBRAI as riders pay tribute to law enforcement.

The full route announcement Sunday confirmed Waucoma is on the main route for Day 6 as riders wend from Charles City over to West Union.

Riders will journey 63 miles and climb 2,025 feet during the Iowa State Patrol Appreciation Day.

Ionia has been added to the list along with New Hampton and Waucoma in addition to Hawkeye.

Lawler should see a few riders as well as a meeting town.