RAGBRAI Gets Going Across Iowa

Published by admin on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 7:30am
Despite the heat, RAGBRAI XLIX kicked off Sunday with thousands descending on the route’s first overnight location Ida Grove before heading on to a host of Iowa communities.
Battle Creek residents were among the first Iowans to get a glimpse of the action as riders began rolling in Sunday morning before riders hit Ida Grove around lunchtime.
The city took on a party atmosphere Sunday afternoon with tent communities popping up everywhere from the school grounds to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
