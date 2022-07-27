RAGBRAI Gets Going Across Iowa

Despite the heat, RAGBRAI XLIX kicked off Sunday with thousands descending on the route’s first overnight location Ida Grove before heading on to a host of Iowa communities.

Battle Creek residents were among the first Iowans to get a glimpse of the action as riders began rolling in Sunday morning before riders hit Ida Grove around lunchtime.

The city took on a party atmosphere Sunday afternoon with tent communities popping up everywhere from the school grounds to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.