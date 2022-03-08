RAGBRAI Takes Area By Storm

A festive atmosphere prevailed as RAGBRAI entered the area Friday.

Organizers had a timetable, but early riders began hitting Waucoma before 7 a.m. as riders made it from Charles City out this way in quick time.

The trickle would eventually begun a deluge as the community found its streets filled with riders from all over.

While some riders appeared to take an approach of get it over with quickly, other riders went for the more leisurely pace, continuing to come into Waucoma well into the afternoon.