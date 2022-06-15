RAGBRAI Trial Run Hits Area

The hills and valleys of northeast Iowa present a stark contrast to the flatlands and rolling hills found elsewhere in the state.

Friday afternoon gave a distinct reminder of that as riders took part in a trial run ahead of next month’s RAGBRAI.

With six weeks to go, RAGBRAI is taking shape as finishing touches are put on this year’s ride.

One part of that is a week-long practice run along the route by riders ahead of RAGBRAI’s main event.