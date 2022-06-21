Rains Hindered 175th Street Work

More Winneshiek County roads look set to be open to UTV use as a result of recently-passed state law.

That is causing some trepidation for county officials.

“I have concerns about the ‘B’ Class roads,” said Engineer Lee Bjerke.

Those roads are not comparable to many other roads, a difference as significant as the distinction between a runner competing in cross country switching over to asphalt for track and field.

The engineer briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors about the legislature’s changes to UTV resolution.