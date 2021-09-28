Rendezvous Days Has Returned

After being postponed last year, the first time in decades the event has not taken place, Rendezvous Days was back in force over the weekend.

Reenactors representing both civilian and military personnel descended on the community for the event that sees renewed life breathed into the historic site.

Once set up to protect one Indian tribe from another, Fort Atkinson was in use for a few years before being abandoned by the government.

In declining condition for decades, organizers have sought to the memory alive.