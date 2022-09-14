Rendezvous Returning

The 46th Annual Fort Atkinson Rendezvous is back.

Set for Sept. 24 and 25, the event’s first salvo will be a 5K set for 8:30 a.m. beginning at the park shelter by the Fort Atkinson Community Center with official kick off with the historic fort opening to the public at 9:30 a.m. with a cannon drill and a flint and steel contest at 9:45 a.m., followed by a tomahawk throwing contest at 10:15 a.m. and primitive bow shoot at 11 a.m.

Music will follow at 12:30 p.m. with a shooting contest in the quarry area at 1 p.m.