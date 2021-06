Editor’s Note: The German-American Museum has new interns as the museum re-opens to the public after an extended shutdown amid the pandemic. This piece, by one of those interns, explains a bit about blacksmithing, a component of the historical society’s efforts in St. Lucas with the Hauer Blacksmith Shop, once a fixture in the community.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today