Ridgeway Area Bridge Likely Failing

A 230th Street bridge south of Ridgeway has its timber failing with the bridge in serious trouble, and Winneshiek County’s GIS head will serve as the new director of IT for the county.

There is serious trouble with the 230th Street bridge, Engineer Lee Bjerke told the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday.

“[A]nd the bridge is going to fall down,” said Bjerke.

Bridge inspection turned up some real problems.

“I’m not sure if we can salvage that abutment,” said Bjerke.

The bridge could see funding, one positive for the situation.