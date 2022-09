After a pause of two years,

Winneshiek Medical Center’s

Community Picnic returned in

force.

The celebration took place

Thursday on the campus of the

hospital with chances to check

out emergency vehicles such as

fire trucks, an ambulance and

K-9 units.

Games were also available,

from cornhole to giant Connect

Four to toys, as well as rides on

Pokey Pete, the mini-train as it

shuttled around guests.