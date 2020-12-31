Saving History

Lake Oneota might live again, at least a bit of it.

Decades ago, area families looking for an escape could venture out to an area lake that owed its origin to electrification’s advent in the region.

With electrification at the turn of the century, power sources were eyed. That is where a dam project for the area had its genesis.

What was once known as the Oneota River backed up with the creation of damming efforts on the river.

The genesis of that tells a fascinating story of life in the early Twentieth Century.