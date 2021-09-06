Saving History

Published by admin on Wed, 06/09/2021 - 10:49am
A bit of Winneshiek County’s past is on display, part of wider efforts stretching from Fort Atkinson to Decorah around the area.
Dedication took place Friday at the now-relocated Tainter Dam Gate that once served to generate electricity nearly a century ago for area communities.
Now, the former dam gate, the last remaining of its kin, is firmly in place at Trout Run Park.
A formal dedication drew dignitaries including Decorah’s own Kayla Lyon, now head of the Department of Natural Resources.
