Saving History

A bit of Winneshiek County’s past is on display, part of wider efforts stretching from Fort Atkinson to Decorah around the area.

Dedication took place Friday at the now-relocated Tainter Dam Gate that once served to generate electricity nearly a century ago for area communities.

Now, the former dam gate, the last remaining of its kin, is firmly in place at Trout Run Park.

A formal dedication drew dignitaries including Decorah’s own Kayla Lyon, now head of the Department of Natural Resources.