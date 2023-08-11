Schissel Joins Calmar Council

Unofficial results show Calmar Mayor Keith Frana holding onto his seat by a strong margin while newcomer appears to have won a place on council.

Frana took nearly 60 percent of the vote while challenger Jason Drucker had 40 percent with 121 to 82 votes.

Schissel drew 146 votes, the highest of any Calmar candidate, to win 25.57 percent of the vote to join council as incumbent Linus “Sam” Sabelka won 131 votes for 22.94 percent to retain his seat and incumbent Keith Gerlich won 136 votes for 23.82 percent to retain his seat.