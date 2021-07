After being cancelled in 2020, the Winneshiek County Fair was back again.

The fair’s return saw a spot of bad weather its second night, but otherwise the weather cooperated.

While bad weather hit the night of the rodeo, most of the fair saw sunny skies, including for opening day’s recognition awards and royalty coronation.

Mabe’s Pizza and A.J. Petersburg both were named Friend of the Fair while Gary Treyten took volunteer recognition.