Second Felony Charge Eyed After Hotel Destruction

A Clayton County man is waiting to see just how severe the charges are against him with at least one felony charge already after he was arrested Friday following significant damage to a hotel room in an incident involving reported chainsaws over a 911 call.

Quick response after a 911 call Friday at 9:58 p.m. had a deputy from the Howard County Sheriff's Office on scene in two minutes after a call began whispering to the 911 dispatcher about men with chainsaws at Riceville’s 10th Hole Hotel.