Security Breach Raises Concerns

A security breach with confidential materials about an investigation has raised concerns, but area officials see security protocols as up to the job in ensuring access is restricted to those who need them.

A longtime employee in the Sac County Courthouse stands accused of abusing his position to check out confidential information with that county’s sheriff’s office.

The individual, Mark Von Ahn, 60, a custodian in the courthouse, had access to the sheriff’s office as the latter is housed in the courthouse.