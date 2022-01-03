Sheriff Seeks Additional Towers

Published by admin on Tue, 03/01/2022 - 7:30am
Three towers form the backbone of emergency communications for Winneshiek County leaving the central portion of the county well covered, but dead areas for reception have emergency personnel eyeing solutions to improving radio reception over the complicated topography of the county.
With dips and valleys, Winneshiek County is not an easy place to maintain emergency communications.
Currently, spur towers in southern and northern Winneshiek County offer some support to the cluster of towers around Decorah.
